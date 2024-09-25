GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K.V.S. Manian is Federal Bank MD and CEO

Published - September 25, 2024 01:44 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
K.V.S. Manian

K.V.S. Manian

K.V.S. Manian has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank.

Mr. Manian joins Federal Bank after a career spanning over two and a half decades at Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, according to a media release. During his tenure at Kotak, he played a pivotal role in the bank’s transformation from a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to a leading private sector bank.

Mr. Manian is an electrical engineer from IIT (BHU) – Varanasi and holds a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He is a qualified Cost and Works Accountant.

Published - September 25, 2024 01:44 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.