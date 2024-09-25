K.V.S. Manian is Federal Bank MD and CEO

K.V.S. Manian has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank.

Mr. Manian joins Federal Bank after a career spanning over two and a half decades at Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited, according to a media release. During his tenure at Kotak, he played a pivotal role in the bank’s transformation from a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) to a leading private sector bank.

Mr. Manian is an electrical engineer from IIT (BHU) – Varanasi and holds a postgraduate degree in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He is a qualified Cost and Works Accountant.