HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KVS Ernakulam regional athletic meet begins

August 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram

The 12th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Ernakulam Regional Athletic Meet 2023 began at Chandrashekharan Nair Stadium here on Saturday.

N. Santhosh Kumar, deputy commissioner, KVS, Ernakulam region, inaugurated the meet in the presence of Patil Ramesh Abhimanyu, assistant commissioner, and Karthik, Mr. India 2023 (Junior).

R. Giri Sankaran Thampi, Principal, KV Pattom; Abraham Mathew, Vice Principal, KV Pattom (Shift-II); G. Sasikumar, Principal, KV Kollam; Amit Gupta, Vice Principal, KV Pattom (Shift-I); S. Shyla, Headmistress, KV Pattom, were present.

More than 600 students from 41 Kendriya Vidyalayas of KVS Ernakulam region will participate in 22 track and field events at the meet that will conclude on August 14.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.