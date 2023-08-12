KVS Ernakulam regional athletic meet begins

August 12, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

The 12th Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Ernakulam Regional Athletic Meet 2023 began at Chandrashekharan Nair Stadium here on Saturday.

N. Santhosh Kumar, deputy commissioner, KVS, Ernakulam region, inaugurated the meet in the presence of Patil Ramesh Abhimanyu, assistant commissioner, and Karthik, Mr. India 2023 (Junior).

R. Giri Sankaran Thampi, Principal, KV Pattom; Abraham Mathew, Vice Principal, KV Pattom (Shift-II); G. Sasikumar, Principal, KV Kollam; Amit Gupta, Vice Principal, KV Pattom (Shift-I); S. Shyla, Headmistress, KV Pattom, were present.

More than 600 students from 41 Kendriya Vidyalayas of KVS Ernakulam region will participate in 22 track and field events at the meet that will conclude on August 14.