KVK Wayanad to adopt tribal hamlet

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ambalavayal, under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), is preparing to adopt a tribal hamlet at Thirunelly in the district to ensure the comprehensive development of the hamlet through the execution of sustainable development strategies.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at the SNDP Auditorium at Kattikulam in the district at 11 a.m. on Monday. KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu will announce the adoption.

National Seeds Corporation Chairman V.K. Gaur would inaugurate the seed distribution programme for tribal farmers, said KVK Wayanad head Allan Thomas in a release here.