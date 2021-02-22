Kerala

KVK Wayanad to adopt tribal hamlet

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Ambalavayal, under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU), is preparing to adopt a tribal hamlet at Thirunelly in the district to ensure the comprehensive development of the hamlet through the execution of sustainable development strategies.

O.R. Kelu, MLA, will inaugurate the programme at the SNDP Auditorium at Kattikulam in the district at 11 a.m. on Monday. KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu will announce the adoption.

National Seeds Corporation Chairman V.K. Gaur would inaugurate the seed distribution programme for tribal farmers, said KVK Wayanad head Allan Thomas in a release here.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 12:28:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/kvk-wayanad-to-adopt-tribal-hamlet/article33897954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY