KVK solution to poultry rearing in urban areas

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Thelliyur here has come out with a solution for people who find it difficult to rear poultry birds owing to space constraints.

The Protected Enclosure for Free Ranging (PEFR) for rearing birds introduced by the KVK gives ample space for the birds. According to C.P. Robert, senior scientist and KVK head, an interim order of the Delhi High Court against use of battery-operated and other hi-tech cages at poultry farms was what prompted the KVK scientists to work on a coop model best suited to urban areas. The 60 sq ft PEFR poultry coop could easily accommodate 20 to 30 birds. It has a neat design consisting of three basic parts — a run, a roost and a nest. The run provides enough space for the birds to get ample exercise, besides giving them access to fresh air and sunlight. It also provides convenience for the birds to perch and forage on land and at the same time remain protected from predators in a sheltered enclosure.

Night shelter

The roost provides night shelter for the birds with facilities for easy cleaning by means of a movable pulley-based handy trays for waste disposal. Another feature of the PEFR coop is its ventilation. “The cost of the PEFR coop comes around ₹25,000,” says Sency Mathew, animal science specialist at KVK.