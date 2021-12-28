KVK event to guide farmers begins

Pratheeksha 2021, a technical week observance, organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ambalavayal, under the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) in association with ATMA, Wayanad, began at the Kendra on Monday. The five-day programme envisaged imparting modern scientific techniques directly to farmers to ensure a sustainable income for them from farming, Allan Thomas, head, KVK, Ambalavayal, said. Various programmes, including exhibitions, seminars and competitions would be held as a part of the programme, Dr. Allan Thomas said.

I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, will formally inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandra Babu will be the chief guest.