Kerala

KVASU to provide diagnosis machines to Health dept.

Hostels to be made available for accommodating those under observation

Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has adopted various steps to support society in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the State.

The varsity will provide four real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines to the Health Department for diagnosis. All hostels and other facilities under KVASU on different campuses would be made available to the department for accommodating those under observation, M.R. Saseendranath, Vice Chancellor, KVASU, told The Hindu.

“While the dairy plant of the varsity has been functioning round the clock to supply milk to the public through its sales outlet at Mannuthy in Thrissur district, the meat plant is supplying meat through the outlet, observing all control measures,” Dr. Saseendranath said.

Eggs from university farms were also being sold to the public through its sales outlet, he added.

Feeds for cattle, pig, goat and poultry were being supplied from KVASU’s feed mills at Mannuthy and Thiruvizhamkunnu in Palakkad district to farms under the Animal Husbandry Department, Dr. Saseendranath added.

