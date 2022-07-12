KVASU to celebrate ‘merit day’

The Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) is celebrating University Merit Day at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Mannuthy in Thrissur district on Wednesday.

Dr. Umesh Chandra, president, Veterinary Council of India, will inaugurate the event at 10.30 a.m.

Vice Chancellor Dr. M.R. Saseendranath will preside over the function.

Various endowment awards to faculty members and students will be disbursed on the occasion.