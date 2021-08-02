KVASU proposes setting up multi-specialty referral hospital

VC presents deficit budget with income of ₹192.91 cr. and expenditure of ₹253.55 cr.

The budget of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) gives major emphasis on setting up a multi-specialty referral veterinary hospital at Pookode in the district with the financial assistance of NABARD.

It will be an advanced animal healthcare centre by upgrading the existing Teaching Veterinary Clinical Complex by equipping it with state-of-the-art clinical, diagnostic, and surgical facilities. The centre will provide advanced clinical services, large animal medical and surgical facilities, training medical camps and support the livestock sector in the State.

The technology for the synthesis of inactivated vaccine against “riemerellosis” disease among ducks, which has been developed by the Department of Veterinary Microbiology College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, will be handed over to State Animal Husbandry Department this year.

The deficit budget, which envisages an expenditure of ₹253.55 crore and an income of ₹192.91 crore, was presented by Vice Chancellor M.R. Saseendranath.

Poultry sheds

The construction of poultry sheds, including demonstration sheds using RKVY fund at College of Avian Sciences and Management, Thiruvazhamkunnu, will be completed this year.

The Livestock Research Station, Thiruvazhamkunnu, a member of Global Farm Platform Network, is developing protocols for naturally enriching milk and meat through management of soil and fodder for reducing the deleterious effect of COVID-19 on human health.

It is proposed to implement a United Nations Development Programme “Green Recovery Pathway for India-transitioning towards a Green and Resilient COVID-19 Recovery” by the Centre for One Health Education and Advocacy Research and Training of the varsity.

It is also proposed to establish a research station to study the residues of insecticides and antibiotics in the animal products using NABARD assistance.

Land for headquarters

A suitable land for the construction of the headquarters of the varsity would be identified in Wayanad in consultation with the district administration and the allotted fund of ₹4 crore taken back by the government would be claimed back for purchase the land.