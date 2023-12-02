KVASU mulls making AI tools part of research in classrooms

December 02, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

In a first in the State, a public sector university, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), is exploring the possibility of using ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot, and artificial intelligence (AI) tools in classrooms to enhance the quality of research work, teaching methodologies, and capacity building on technology-driven start-ups in agricultural and life science streams.

The university will hold a two-day training on research methodology using ChatGPT and AI tools on December 11 and 12 to sensitise the faculties and researchers to the need to enhance their research skills with cutting-edge AI tools. M.R. Saseendranath, Vice-Chancellor, told The Hindu that the ChatGPT had already become a transformative tool in the higher education sector in many countries with the ability to provide an enhanced learning experience.

Regulatory mechanism

“Before using ChatGPT and other AI tools part of academic programmes, we have to sensitise researchers and faculties to the ethical use and advantages of these new age tools. After this, the university will have to frame regulatory mechanisms like the extent to which the tools can be used in academic programmes. We have already conducted a workshop titled ‘Harnessing artificial intelligence’s impact on education, research and entrepreneurship’ ahead of the scheduled training on this area next week,” said Mr. Saseendranath.

Quality assessment

Sabin George, Professor, who is the project coordinator in the university, said the AI tools would have a wide scope in the veterinary discipline, including writing research papers to clinical diagnosis and treatment of zoonotic diseases. For instance, AI tools can assess the quality of research works, and whether the work will be accepted. It will also help the researcher write an outline of the research work and proposals, conceptualise research design, and conduct qualitative and quantitative research, said Dr. George.

The training session will focus on promoting research excellence – integrating AI to the best practices of research methodology, identifying niche areas in research methodology, and designing projects with more creative output. As part of enhancing teaching methodologies, the use of updated technologies such as ICT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics in the current teaching frameworks will be promoted to improve the quality and effectiveness of education.

