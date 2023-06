June 22, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

Applications are invited for the Master of Science (Wildlife Studies) course offered on the Wayanad campus of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU). Bioscience graduates in Zoology, Botany, Veterinary Science, Forestry, and Agriculture who are interested in wildlife can apply. The last date for submitting applications is June 25 . For details, visit www.kvasu.ac.in

