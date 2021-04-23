KeralaKALPETTA 23 April 2021 00:07 IST
KVASU hospital closed partially
The veterinary hospital under the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode in the district will be partially closed from April 22 to April 29 owing to COVID-19 positive cases reported among the varsity officials and students.
As the surgery department of the hospital would not be functional, medicinal critical cases would only be attended to, varsity authorities said in a release here.
