ADVERTISEMENT

KVASU gets new V-C; second appointment in a month

March 27, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. K.S. Anil.

K.S. Anil has been appointed the new Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode in Wayanad. Dr. Anil is a Professor, at the Department of Livestock Production Management, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Mannuthy, Thrissur.

His appointment follows the resignation of Dr. P.C. Saseendran, who had assumed charge as V-C of KVASU earlier this month. His resignation was accepted by the Governor’s on Monday.

Following ragging incident

Dr. Saseendran had stepped down from the position after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cancelled the Vice-Chancellor’s contentious order to reinstate 33 students of the institution, who had been suspended in connection with the alleged murder of second-year veterinary student J.S. Sidharthan last month. The student was found hanging in the bathroom of the college hostel on February 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Saseendran’s interim appointment came following the suspension of Vice-Chancellor Dr. M.R. Saseendranath in the backdrop of the controversy that erupted after the student’s death.

Speaking to media after assuming office, Dr. Anil said the institute will cooperate with the investigation in connection with the student’s death. “It has been learned that probes are under way by a Judicial Panel as well as the CBI and we will provide all support for it,” Dr. Anil said.

Former V-C’s case in HC

Meanwhile, former V-C Saseendranath legally challenged his suspension in the Kerala High Court on grounds that the Governor’s move was outside his jurisdiction and was against the varsity statute. Moreover, the suspension was made without seeking any explanation from him, the former V-C said. The HC will consider the case on April 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US