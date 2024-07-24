KVASU calls for stringent infection control measures, precautions against Nipah virus transmission  

An expert panel of the Veterinary Public Health department, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, has come up with an alert against the Nipah virus infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nipah virus can be spread from bats to human beings directly or indirectly. Bats are considered to be the natural carriers of the virus, which can carry the virus without being affected themselves. The Nipah virus can be transmitted through fruits or other food contaminated with the saliva or urine of bats,” the panel said.

The disease can be transmitted among human beings through direct contact with an infected person’s body fluids such as saliva, urine or respiratory secretions. Stringent infection control methods and precautions were needed to prevent further transmission of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Symptoms

Once a person is infected with the Nipah virus, the symptoms will become visible in 5-14 days. Fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and throat pain are the common symptoms. The patient may become unconscious. Some people will develop pneumonia and acute respiratory issues. It may cause encephalitis in serious cases. Nipah virus infection has a high rate of mortality, they noted.

The Nipah virus infection is confirmed through PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test using fluids collected from throat and nose, blood, urine and cerebrospinal fluid. In severe cases, ELISA test also can detect the infection.

There is no specific treatment for Nipah. Currently the treatments are given for easing the symptoms. Monoclonal antibody treatment is also available. As treatment after the infection is not very effective, prevention is very important, the team noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the virus is spread through direct contact, health workers or other people who are caring the patients, should use masks and gloves. Hands should be washed frequently with soap and water, otherwise they should use sanitisers. At least 1-m distance should be maintained from the patient. Keep the personal things of the patients separately.

The experts have cautioned the people against consuming fruits, which have signs of bat bites. If someone comes in contact with such fruits or surfaces suspected to have been contaminated with droppings or urine of bats, they should wash hands with soap immediately.

Wells and other waterbodies should be protected against contamination by bat droppings. Medical help should be sought in case of symptoms and the directions issued by the government should be followed, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.