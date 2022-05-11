K.V Thomas is irrelevant now: Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said that senior Congress leader K.V. Thomas is now irrelevant and he is neither with the party nor in the hearts of Congress workers.

Mr. Sudhakaran was addressing the media in Kannur on Wednesday soon after Prof. Thomas announced his decision to participate in the Thrikkakara byelection campaign of Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Jo Joseph.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the All India Congress Committee had suspended him and the expulsion proceedings were under consideration. “As the Congress does not have him in their mind, even the expulsion is now irrelevant. He can now campaign with anyone he wants” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

His decision to campaign for the LDF candidate would be brought to the attention of the AICC. The United Democratic Front (UDF) would stand united for the Thrikkakara byelection, he added.