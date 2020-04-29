KV teachers seek nod to visit home towns

The All India Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers’ Association has urged authorities to allow their members, some of who are from other States, to visit their home towns.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Deputy Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan Regional Office, Ernakulam, G. Suresh, general secretary of the association, said around 400 teachers in KVs in Kerala hail from other States. They get to visit their home towns only during the summer vacation. The parents and children of at least some of them are there right now. This year, the vacation for KV teachers in Kerala is from April 9 to May 28. However, due to the COVID-19-related lockdown, they are stranded here. It has been almost a year since they visited their home towns and they are required to resume duty on May 29, Mr. Suresh said.

Against this backdrop, the association urged the government to allow these teachers to travel in line with the rules and directions, by their own vehicles, those arranged by them or by public transport. They could come back within a month to resume duty.