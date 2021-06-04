KV students praise PM on Twitter for cancelling board exam

KOCHI

04 June 2021 15:24 IST

A section of the students in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools in Kerala took to social media expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cancelling the Class 12 board exams.

The students dressed in their school uniform posted short videos on the official Twitter handle of the schools. “I thank you Prime Minister Modiji for standing with the student community in these testing times and deciding to cancel the exam,” pointed out a girl student in her video message on behalf of her batchmates.

Advertising

Advertising

In another video, a student is seen holding a placard stating, ‘Thank you from all of us’ and praising the Prime Minister for taking a bold decision by cancelling the Class 12 exams amidst the pandemic situation.

On whether there was an official communication from the Union Ministry of Education to the schools for posting these videos, senior teachers who spoke to The Hindu on conditions of anonymity said it had become an unwritten norm to share and retweet such decisions/announcements made by the either the Prime Minister or the Ministry of Education.

“Such directives are first shared in the WhatsApp groups involving senior officials of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Principals of various schools across the country. There will be no official circulars in this regard to avoid controversies,” they said.

A few Principals went one step further by asking the class teachers of Class 12 batches to inform their students to retweet the congratulatory messages. Some even wondered what was wrong in praising the Prime Minister for taking a decision that ended the anxiety and concerns of students on the Class 12 exam at a time when the pandemic situation was turning worse.