KV parents’ forum alleges harassment

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents Association has alleged that school authorities under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s Ernakulam regional office are harassing parents who are members of the association.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner, KVS, Regional Office, Ernakulam, Prakash Kesavan, president of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents Association, said parents were being forced to sign on a form for withdrawal of membership from the association on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner.

Parents of class 10 and 12 students were being threatened that their children would be given minimal internal marks if they did not sign the form.

The association threatened to take action against the Deputy Commissioner and Principals of the schools concerned, and present the matter before the Supreme Court where a case filed by the association against the hike in Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi contribution is pending.

KVS response

However, C. Karunakaran, Deputy Commissioner, KVS, Regional Office, Ernakulam, denied the allegation, stating that no Principal or staff of KVS would threaten any parent on any issue. The regional office had not compelled any parent to hand over forms.

He added that the office was in the know of the difference of opinion among parents on the need to pursue the case pending before the Supreme Court on fee enhancement made earlier in the Kendriya Vidyalayas.