KV Pangode alumni to organise diabetes awareness run on Sunday

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Pangode Alumni Association will organise a 3-km run to raise awareness of diabetes and promote community health on Sunday.

Brigadier Salil M.P, Station Commander, Pangode military station, will flag off the run at 6.30 a.m. at Colachel Stadium, near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode. The programme is a pre-MILAN event, the annual get-together of the school alumni. The run, open to alumni, students, teachers, and former teachers and their families, will highlight the importance of diabetes prevention and management.

