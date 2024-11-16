 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KV Pangode alumni to organise diabetes awareness run on Sunday

Published - November 16, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Pangode Alumni Association will organise a 3-km run to raise awareness of diabetes and promote community health on Sunday.

Brigadier Salil M.P, Station Commander, Pangode military station, will flag off the run at 6.30 a.m. at Colachel Stadium, near Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode. The programme is a pre-MILAN event, the annual get-together of the school alumni. The run, open to alumni, students, teachers, and former teachers and their families, will highlight the importance of diabetes prevention and management.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.