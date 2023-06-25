ADVERTISEMENT

KV NTPC Kayamkulam begins admission process

June 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

After weeks of uncertainty, Kendriya Vidyalaya NTPC Kayamkulam has commenced registration for new admission to Classes I, II and XI (Plus One-Science). The school issued the admission notification after A.M. Ariff, MP, intervened and approached Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

Authorities had earlier contemplated closing down the school in a phased manner after NTPC decided to stop sponsoring the institution. The move was dropped following legal battles. Though NTPC wrote a letter to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangatan in April this year promising to continue sponsoring the institution and to begin admission for the 2023-24 academic year, no further action was taken.

Mr. Ariff on June 5 wrote a letter to the Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangatan seeking urgent intervention to start the admission process. After knowing that a political decision was required, he approached the Union Minister.

The admission forms can be downloaded from kayamkulamntpc.kvs.ac.in. Registration will close on July 3 at 5 p.m.

