August 18, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

K.V. Manoj Kumar has assumed charge as chairperson of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights for a second term. He was chairperson from 2020 till June 28, 2023. He was earlier a lawyer at Thalassery, Cooperative Ombudsman, and Rubco legal adviser.