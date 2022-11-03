K.V. Krishna Ayyar scholarships to be presented

K.P. Noorunnisa, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, and Athira Anand, a student of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, have been chosen for the Professor K.V. Krishna Ayyar Scholarship instituted by the Calicut Heritage Forum. It commemorates the contribution of the late historian to Kozhikode and Kerala. While Ms. Noorunnisa has been chosen for the scholarship for 2021, Ms. Anand has been chosen for the scholarship for 2022. It consists of a purse of ₹25,000 and a certificate, and will be given away at an event on November 3 where Jose Thomas Karackattu will deliver a memorial lecture, says a release.

ADVERTISEMENT