Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Kollam, is introducing Balvatika classes on pilot mode.

Parents of children in the 3-5 age group can register their names before 3 p.m. on October 10. Application form can be obtained from https://kollam.kvs.ac.in/ website or the Kendriya Vidyalaya office. For more details, contact 0474 2799494, 2799696.