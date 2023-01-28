ADVERTISEMENT

K.V. Bindu takes charge as Kottayam district panchayat president

January 28, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Subhesh Sudhakaran of the CPI, who represents Erumely, is the new vice president

The Hindu Bureau

K.V. Bindu, a CPI(M) member who represents the Kumarakom division, on Saturday took charge as the new president of the Kottayam district panchayat. Subhesh Sudhakaran of the CPI, who represents Erumely, is the new vice president.

In an election held at the district panchayat office on Saturday, Ms. Bindu defeated Radha V. Nair of the Congress to become the president while Mr. Sudhakaran defeated Josemon Mundakkal of the Kerala Congress. In the 22-member panchayat, Ms. Bindu received 14 votes while her opponent got seven. Shone George of the Kerala Janapaksham abstained from voting. Mr. Sudhakaran secured 14 votes while the United Democratic Front candidate received six votes. One vote was marked invalid.

District Collector P.K. Jayashree was the returning officer. The election was necessitated by the resignations of Nirmala Jimmy of the Kerala Congress (M) and T.S. Sarath of the CPI(M) as president and vice president respectively as per a power-sharing agreement in the Left Democratic Front. While the CPI(M) is slated to hold the president’s post for the next two years, the CPI will take charge of it during the final one-year term. The CPI, meanwhile, will hold the vice president’s post for a year and will hand it over to the KC(M).

