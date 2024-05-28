GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuzhimanthi food poisoning: Woman under treatment dies in Kerala 

She was one among the 187 people who developed symptoms of food poisoning after consuming food from a restaurant at Perinjanam in Thrissur  

Published - May 28, 2024 03:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A 56-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment after she had complained of symptoms of food poisoning after consuming the dish kuzhimanthi died in a hospital in Kerala. (image for representation only)

A 56-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment after she had complained of symptoms of food poisoning after consuming the dish kuzhimanthi died in a hospital in Kerala. (image for representation only) | Photo Credit: DEEPAK K.R.

A 56-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment after she had complained of symptoms of food poisoning after consuming the dish kuzhimanthi died in a hospital in Kerala on May 28.

The deceased was Usaiba of Perinjanam in Thrissur district. She was one among the 187 people who developed symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting, diarrhoea and nausea, after having Kuzhimanthi from a restaurant called Zain at Perinjanam on May 25.

Usaiba was undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital died on Tuesday morning.

People who had taken parcels from the restaurant later developed health issues. Most of them were from Kaipamangalam and Perinjanam. It is suspected that mayonnaise with egg led to the food poisoning.

Related Topics

Kerala / Thrissur / food / health

