Kuzhalnadan to appeal against Vigilance court verdict

May 07, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan has said he will go for an appeal in a higher court against the Vigilance court’s verdict rejecting his petition seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged financial transactions between a private mining company and the IT company of T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said though the verdict was a setback, he disagreed with the views of the court.

“It is an unexpected and disappointing verdict. I admit that it is a setback for me in the legal fight that I have taken up. But, with all due respect to the court, I disagree with the reasoning in the judgment that there is not even a possibility for investigation into these allegations,” he said at a press conference at Indira Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Mr. Kuzhalnadan claimed that he had submitted a set of documents which showed that the Chief Minister had used his influence to the benefit of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to not cancel its mining licence. The financial transactions between the company and Ms. Veena’s company Exalogic took place during the same period, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.