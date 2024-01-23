Kuzhalnadan holds excess land at Chinnakkanal, says Revenue dept.

January 23, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - IDUKKI

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan is in possession of 50 cents of government-owned (poramboke) land at Chinnakkanal, a report submitted by the Udumbanchola Land Records (LR) tahsildar to the Idukki District Collector says.

As per the report submitted by the LR tahsildar, Mr. Kuzhalnadan holds land in excess of that in the title deed, sources said. “A survey held by taluk surveyor found an excess of 50 cents of government land in the property,” the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) officials reported that the Congress legislator was in possession of excess land in his resort at Chinnakkanal.

The sources said the village officer would issue a notice to Mr. Kuzhalnadan after getting approval from the District Collector. After serving notice, the Revenue department would hold eviction proceedings on the excess land and fix a ‘government-owned land’ board on the land.

Usually, in cases relating to encroachment on government land, the department would act against those holding the land at present. “Mr. Kuzhalnadan did not purchase new land or make new constructions. The legislator purchased the entire property from another party,” the sources said.

The property of one acre and 14 cents was purchased by Mr. Kuzhalnadan and friends in February 2022. There are two buildings, of 4,000 sq ft and 850 sq ft, on the property.

The issue came to focus after the Ernakulam district secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged irregularities in the purchase of the property.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.