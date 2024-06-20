Kuzhalnadan alleges monthly payment to CM’s daughter by charities

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday tried to rake up a new controversy by alleging that T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, received monthly payments from charity organisations. During the discussion on supplementary demand for grants, Mr. Kuzhalnadan alleged that the records of the Registrar of Companies showed that Ms. Veena received money from orphanages every month.

So far, the financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) and the now-defunct IT company of Ms. Veena are doing the rounds. Now, according to a notice sent by the Registrar of Companies, it has become clear that the company also received money from various charity organisations every month, said Mr. Kuzhalnadan. His remarks invited sharp reactions from the treasury benches forcing Speaker A.N. Shamseer to turn off Mr. Kuzhalnadan’s mike.

‘Issue in court’

The Speaker also made it clear that an issue pending before the court cannot be raised in the House. Mr. Kuzhalnadan had been trying to take up the issue repeatedly in the House, and all his remarks would be expunged from Assembly records, said the Speaker. Meanwhile, Mr. Kuzhalnadan clarified that his allegations were based on facts and if false, could be refuted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.