GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuzhalnadan alleges monthly payment to CM’s daughter by charities

Speaker says Congress MLA’s remarks will be expunged from Assembly records

Published - June 20, 2024 09:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan on Thursday tried to rake up a new controversy by alleging that T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, received monthly payments from charity organisations. During the discussion on supplementary demand for grants, Mr. Kuzhalnadan alleged that the records of the Registrar of Companies showed that Ms. Veena received money from orphanages every month.

So far, the financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) and the now-defunct IT company of Ms. Veena are doing the rounds. Now, according to a notice sent by the Registrar of Companies, it has become clear that the company also received money from various charity organisations every month, said Mr. Kuzhalnadan. His remarks invited sharp reactions from the treasury benches forcing Speaker A.N. Shamseer to turn off Mr. Kuzhalnadan’s mike.

‘Issue in court’

The Speaker also made it clear that an issue pending before the court cannot be raised in the House. Mr. Kuzhalnadan had been trying to take up the issue repeatedly in the House, and all his remarks would be expunged from Assembly records, said the Speaker. Meanwhile, Mr. Kuzhalnadan clarified that his allegations were based on facts and if false, could be refuted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.