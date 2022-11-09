KUWJ writes to Governor

November 09, 2022 00:31 IST

Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has written to the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, decrying the deep humiliation to which some members of the journalists’ fraternity were subjected to, at a recent press conference held by him.

In a strongly worded incident condemning the said incident, KUWJ expressed its dismay that despite occupying a highly respectable Constitutional position, the Governor had displayed “blatant intolerance” towards the media, as he repeatedly insulted the media representatives of Kairali and Media One channels who were merely doing their official duties.

KUWJ pointed out that attending a press conference and asking questions to those in public life were the legitimate right of journalists and that denying this right to journalists just because they were critical of men in high places was an unhealthy practice in a democracy.

It said that denying permission to a section of the media to report on the Governor’s press conferences was not just “undemocratic”, it amounted to a denial of the freedom of press.

Expressing its shock KUWJ said that the “intolerance” that the Raj Bhavan seemed to harbour against some media houses was quite concerning.

KUWJ also requested the Governor to rethink these prejudices and to ensure that the right to freedom of profession is not denied to any journalist

