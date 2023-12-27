GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KUWJ, Thiruvananthapuram Press Club slam police action against mediapersons

December 27, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club have condemned the action initiated by the police against journalists who were covering a Mahila Morcha march to the official residence of the State Police Chief recently.

The Museum police have issued notices to Janam TV reporter Reshmi Karthika, cameraman Nithin Eby and Janmabhumi photographer Anil Gopi to report for questioning on Friday morning, both organisations said in separate statements on Wednesday. The KUWJ described the police action as misuse of power and an invasion on press freedom. The Press Club demanded the State government to withdraw the action or face strong protests. Both organisations slammed the police for foisting cases on journalists to hide its own lapse. Members of the BJP-affiliated Mahila Morcha had staged the march on December 16 protesting against the alleged police “corruption” that led to the acquittal of the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at a tribal settlement at Vandiperiyar.

