KUWJ State meet in Thrissur

The 55th State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) will be held here on December 14 and 15.

KUWJ State president Kamal Varadur will hoist the flag on December 14 morning at Casino Cultural auditorium. Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan will inaugurate the delegate meeting. Ministers V.S. Sunil Kumar, A.C. Moideen and C. Ravindranath and Ramya Haridas, MP, will be the chief guests.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will inaugurate the felicitation meet. Chief Whip K. Rajan will preside.

Honour

Media persons who won various awards will be honoured.

Hind Mazdur Sabha (HMS) leaders Thampan Thomas will deliver the keynote address. Mayor Ajitha Vijayan and district panchayat president Mary Thomas will speak. State general secretary C. Narayanan will present the report.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the conference in the afternoon.

Organising committee chairman Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar will preside.

Cultural programmes will be held after the discussions.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will address the valedictory of the conference on December 15.