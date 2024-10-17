KUWJ State conference begins in Kochi

The State conference of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) got under way in Kochi on Thursday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the delegates’ session at Renai Colosseum, Palarivattom, on Friday at 10 a.m.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, Hibi Eden, MP, Mayor M. Anilkumar, T.J. Vinod, MLA, Greater Cochin Development Authority Chairman K. Chandran Pillai, and BJP general secretary A.N. Radhakrishnan will attend.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will inaugurate the cultural meeting at 5 p.m. AICC general secretary K. C. Venugopal, MP, and filmmaker Vinayan will attend. Critic M.K. Sanoo and journalist P. Rajan will be felicitated at the meeting. Rajesh Cherthala will present a musical evening.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State conference on Sunday at 10 a.m. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Uma Thomas, MLAs, Benny Behannan, MP, and K.V. Thomas, special representative of the government in New Delhi, will attend. Devan Ramachandran, judge, High Court of Kerala, will inaugurate the valedictory session at 3 p.m.

