July 04, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has strongly condemned the police raids on the offices and houses of Marunadan Malayalee, an online news portal.

In a statement here on Tuesday, the KUWJ said the police crossed a line by targeting employees for no fault of theirs. The employees were not responsible for the actions of the owner-editor who was wanted by the police.

KUWJ general secretary Kiran Babu and president M.V. Vineeta slammed the police action.

