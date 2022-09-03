KUWJ protest against attack on scribe

Protest against the alleged reluctance of the police to arrest the culprits who attacked the journalist.

The Kozhikode district committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) organised a protest in the city on Saturday against the alleged reluctance on the part of the police to arrest those who attacked P. Shamsudheen, a senior reporter with the Madhyamam daily, near the Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday.

KUWJ State secretary Anjana Sasi said the police knew the culprits but were reluctant to take action. Union district president M. Firoz Khan said the union would resort to severe protest measures if the culprits were not arrested immediately.

Mr. Shamsudheen was allegedly attacked while he was shooting a clash between security personnel and a DYFI activist in front of the medical college. He had to take refuge in the nearby police station.