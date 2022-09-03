KUWJ protest against attack on scribe

Agitation to strengthen if culprits not arrested immediately, says union president

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 03, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Protest against the alleged reluctance of the police to arrest the culprits who attacked the journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kozhikode district committee of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) organised a protest in the city on Saturday against the alleged reluctance on the part of the police to arrest those who attacked P. Shamsudheen, a senior reporter with the Madhyamam daily, near the Government Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday.

KUWJ State secretary Anjana Sasi said the police knew the culprits but were reluctant to take action. Union district president M. Firoz Khan said the union would resort to severe protest measures if the culprits were not arrested immediately.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Shamsudheen was allegedly attacked while he was shooting a clash between security personnel and a DYFI activist in front of the medical college. He had to take refuge in the nearby police station.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app