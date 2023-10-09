HamberMenu
KUWJ organises NewsClick solidarity meet

October 09, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated October 10, 2023 12:15 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
The Telegraph editor-at-large R. Rajagopal addressing journalists in Thiruvananthapuram and urging them to introspect if the raids and arrests at NewsClick were discussed by the media.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Monday organised a solidarity meeting in protest against the arrest of journalists of NewsClick portal.

The Telegraph editor-at-large R. Rajagopal who inaugurated the meeting urged the media to introspect if the raids and arrests at NewsClick were discussed by the media as they should have been done. It was regrettable that stories analysing the FIR registered against NewsClick were not seen in the print media. At a time when developments threatening one’s existence were happening, the space taken up by reports on the medal tally at the Asian Games and the cricket World Cup was disappointing. It was farmers who had questioned the discrepancies in the FIR. It was sad that questions that the media should have been asking were raised by farmers.

The Union government was saying there was no need for the media to speak as it would make governance easier, and even the mainstream media was submitting to it, Mr. Rajagopal said.

Kerala Media Academy chairperson R.S. Babu and former NewsClick journalist Subin Dennis were present.

