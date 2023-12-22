KUWJ condemn police action against journalist

December 22, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has condemned the police case registered against 24News news channel reporter Vineetha V. G. in connection with the incident where KSU activists had hurled shoes at the Navakerala Sadas bus and a security escort vehicle.

KUWJ state president M. V. Vineetha and general secretary R. Kiran babu termed the police action an invasion on media freedom and denial of natural justice.

The Kuruppampady police had charged the journalist with conspiracy and arraigned her as fifth accused in the case.

The KUWJ has demanded the police to withdraw the case. It has also demanded the State Govbernment to initiate action against police officers responsible for such lapses.

