ADVERTISEMENT

KUWJ condemn police action against journalist

December 22, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has condemned the police case registered against 24News news channel reporter Vineetha V. G. in connection with the incident where KSU activists had hurled shoes at the Navakerala Sadas bus and a security escort vehicle.

KUWJ state president M. V. Vineetha and general secretary R. Kiran babu termed the police action an invasion on media freedom and denial of natural justice.

The Kuruppampady police had charged the journalist with conspiracy and arraigned her as fifth accused in the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The KUWJ has demanded the police to withdraw the case. It has also demanded the State Govbernment to initiate action against police officers responsible for such lapses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US