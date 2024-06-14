Kuwait fire: Kerala Opposition leader criticises Centre for not permitting State Health Minister to travel to Kuwait

Kerala Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has dubbed the Central Government’s denial of political clearance to Kerala Health Minister Veena George from flying to Kuwait as the official representative of the State Government as “very unfortunate.”

Talking to reporters at the Kochi airport, he criticised the Centre’s decision during a moment of grief faced by the Malayali community as a wrong one. If the minister was allowed to go to Kuwait, there could have been better coordination, said Mr. Satheeshan.

Veena George on being denied permission to travel to Kuwait | Video Credit: The Hindu

He said that the Malayali community is going through an indescribable tragedy and there are no words to console the families of the victims who were toiling for the better prospects of their dear ones.

