Opposition leader criticises Centre for not permitting Kerala Health Minister to travel to Kuwait

If the minister was allowed to go to Kuwait, there could have been better coordination, said Mr. Satheeshan.

Updated - June 14, 2024 10:38 am IST

Published - June 14, 2024 10:37 am IST - NEDUMBASSERY (KOCHI)

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Opposition leader V. D. Satheeshan has dubbed the Central Government’s denial of political clearance to Kerala Health Minister Veena George from flying to Kuwait as the official representative of the State Government as “very unfortunate.”

Also Read: Kuwait fire LIVE updates

Talking to reporters at the Kochi airport, he criticised the Centre’s decision during a moment of grief faced by the Malayali community as a wrong one. If the minister was allowed to go to Kuwait, there could have been better coordination, said Mr. Satheeshan.

He said that the Malayali community is going through an indescribable tragedy and there are no words to console the families of the victims who were toiling for the better prospects of their dear ones.

Related Topics

India / Kerala / Kochi / Kuwait / fire

