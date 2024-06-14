GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuwait labour camp fire sparks safety concerns in Kerala

Kuwait tragedy has highlighted the fact that many large buildings in Kerala still lack adequate fire safety systems, despite regulations

Updated - June 14, 2024 01:24 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 01:18 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, in Mangaf, Kuwait, on June 12, 2024

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building, in Mangaf, Kuwait, on June 12, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The recent fire accident at a labour camp in Kuwait which claimed several lives has served as a stark wake-up call for Kerala. The tragedy has highlighted the alarming fact that many large buildings in Kerala still lack adequate fire safety systems, despite existing regulations.

According to information obtained by RTI activist M.V. Shilparaj, numerous buildings across Kerala have not installed the mandated fire safety systems. This is in direct violation of the Kerala Fire Protection Department’s directive (G1-6183/15 dated 8.3.2016) which requires all buildings under the jurisdiction of the Fire and Rescue Service stations to comply with fire safety norms.

Kuwait fire: IAF special aircraft carrying mortal remains of 45 Indian victims lands in Kochi

Mr. Shilparaj has filed a petition with the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, and the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services, urging them to enforce the safety directives to prevent potential disasters. He expressed concern that eight years after the directive was issued, many buildings still do not meet the required safety standards, and authorities have failed to ensure compliance.

Families of Kerala victims of Kuwait fire speak | Video Credit: The Hindu

He said that data have been collected for buildings, including residential, educational, institutes, assembling buildings, multiplex, business, mercantile, Industrial, storage and hazardous buildings.

Data collected from 28 out of the State’s 129 Fire and Rescue Service stations revealed that out of 2,277 large buildings, only 1,294 have adhered to the fire safety guidelines. This leaves 983 buildings without proper safety systems. Alarmingly, out of 614 educational institutions, only 247 have minimal security measures in place.

He said despite asking the report from all the stations, he managed to receive from only 28 stations. Many stations have no information, he claimed.

Mr. Shilparaj believes that further violations will be uncovered if all stations provide their data.

