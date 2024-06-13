ADVERTISEMENT

Kuwait fire: Two victims from Kerala’s Malappuram district

Updated - June 13, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 02:52 pm IST - Malappuram

Bodies of M.P. Bahuleyan, 36, from Pulamanthol, and Nooh from Koottai, Tirur, were identified on June 12 night

The Hindu Bureau

Two of the 24 Keralites who died in an apartment fire at Manqaf in Kuwait on June 12 were from Malappuram district of Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of M.P. Bahuleyan, 36, from Pulamanthol, and Nooh from Koottai, Tirur, were identified on June 12 night, according to sources.

Also read: Kuwait fire LIVE updates

Both of them had been missing since the fire started, and their relatives had a harrowing time identifying them.

Kuwait fire | Video Credit: The Hindu

Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee (KMCC) Kuwait unit president Syed Nasar Al Mashoor Thangal said efforts would be made to bring home their bodies by June 14 (Friday).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kuwait / fire

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US