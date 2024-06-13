GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuwait fire: Two victims from Kerala’s Malappuram district

Bodies of M.P. Bahuleyan, 36, from Pulamanthol, and Nooh from Koottai, Tirur, were identified on June 12 night

Updated - June 13, 2024 03:43 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 02:52 pm IST - Malappuram

The Hindu Bureau

Two of the 24 Keralites who died in an apartment fire at Manqaf in Kuwait on June 12 were from Malappuram district of Kerala.

The bodies of M.P. Bahuleyan, 36, from Pulamanthol, and Nooh from Koottai, Tirur, were identified on June 12 night, according to sources.

Both of them had been missing since the fire started, and their relatives had a harrowing time identifying them.

Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee (KMCC) Kuwait unit president Syed Nasar Al Mashoor Thangal said efforts would be made to bring home their bodies by June 14 (Friday).

