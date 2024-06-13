Kuwait fire: Thrissur Chavakkad native from Kerala among dead 

A native of Chavakkad in Thrissur district of Kerala is among those who died in the fire accident at a labour camp in Kuwait.

The deceased has been identified as Binoy Thomas from South Palayur. He reached Kuwait just five days before the incident, according to K.V. Abdul Khader, chairman of the Committee for the Welfare of Non-resident Keralites.

According to the members of his family, they contacted him hours before the incident. However, they could not contact him after the accident.

Later, NORKA sources confirmed that he was among those who died in the fire.