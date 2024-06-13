GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuwait fire: Thrissur Chavakkad native from Kerala among dead 

Binoy Thomas from South Palayur reached Kuwait just five days before the incident

Updated - June 13, 2024 01:14 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 01:13 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A native of Chavakkad in Thrissur district of Kerala is among those who died in the fire accident at a labour camp in Kuwait.

The deceased has been identified as Binoy Thomas from South Palayur. He reached Kuwait just five days before the incident, according to K.V. Abdul Khader, chairman of the Committee for the Welfare of Non-resident Keralites.

According to the members of his family, they contacted him hours before the incident. However, they could not contact him after the accident.

Later, NORKA sources confirmed that he was among those who died in the fire.

Kerala / Thrissur

