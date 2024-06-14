Kuwait fire: Special aircraft arranged on State’s request, says Kerala Minister

The Ministry of External Affairs had agreed to a decision taken at a special Cabinet meeting of the Kerala Government to operate a special Indian Air Force aircraft to ferry the mortal remains of the victims of the Kuwait inferno via the Cochin International Airport Ltd, since a majority of the victims were from Kerala, Kerala Revenue Minister K. Rajan said.

Mr. Rajan told reporters at the airport that the special aircraft had taken off from Kuwait at the Indian time 6.20 a.m. and is expected to reach the Kochi airport by 10 a.m. While the 31 bodies, including that of 23 Malayalis, seven Tamilians and a Kannadiga will be offloaded at the airport and taken to their homes by road after paying homage; the remaining bodies will be taken to Delhi.

The Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities regarding the repatriation, is onboard the aircraft.

Norka Roots has arranged 23 ambulances for shifting the mortal remains of Malayali victims complete with 23 dedicated pilot teams of the police. Norka Roots and the health department team which camped at the airport will arrange for more ambulances if needed to transport the bodies of the victims from Tamil Nadu. The police will pilot their bodies up to the State border. The sole body of the victim from Karnataka is likely to be flown there by a special aircraft to be arranged by the Karnataka government.

The bodies will be kept on 16 big tables with two bodies each on a table complete with their images and details. Chief minister and other ministers are on their way to the airport, Mr. Rajan said. Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has also reached the airport.

