Kuwait fire: Kottayam, Pathanamthitta pay tearful homage to victims

Amid a poignant atmosphere, the mortal remains of P.V. Muraleedharan, a native of Vazhamuttom in Pathanamthitta who died in a fire accident in Kuwait, were cremated at his residence on Friday.

Muraleedharan’s body arrived home from Kochi airport by 4 p.m., but people had been gathering at his house since the morning. The police were deployed to regulate the crowd.

Muraleedharan had worked in Kuwait for over three decades. Although he returned to India in February, he had to go back to honour some work contracts.

MLAs pay last respects

Among those who paid their last respects were Konni legislator K.U. Janeesh Kumar and Ranni legislator Pramod Narayan.

Earlier in the day, District Collector S. Prem Krishnan received the mortal remains of those from Pathanamthitta who died in the accident. The bodies were immediately shifted to the mortuary of a private hospital in Thiruvalla. The families of the deceased are overwhelmed with grief as they make funeral arrangements.

Relatives said the cremation of Akash S. Nair, a native of Mudiyoorkkonam near Pandalam, will be conducted on Saturday. The funeral service for Thomas Oommen, a native of Mepral, is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday. The services for Saju Varghese, a native of Attachakkal in Konni, and Cibin T. Abraham of Pathanamthitta will be held the next day.

Sombre mood

Meanwhile, a sombre atmosphere has enveloped Kottayam as the remains of three individuals killed in the accident were brought home on Friday. The deceased are Stephin Abraham Sabu from Pampady, P. Sreehari from Ithithanam, and Shibu Varghese from Payipad. Their remains arrived in the afternoon and have been placed in various hospital morgues as their funerals are scheduled for Sunday and Monday.

Sreehari’s body is kept at St. Jude Hospital in Thuruthy near Changanassery, and his funeral will be held on Sunday at his home. Stephin’s funeral is scheduled for Monday, as his brother Febin, who also works in the same company, had to change his flight at the last minute. Stephin’s remains will be taken to his under-construction house in Pampady before being cremated at the IPC cemetery at 9th mile near Pampady.

Shibu’s body is kept at Pushpagiri Hospital in Thiruvalla, and his funeral will be held at St. George Malankara Syriac Catholic Church on Sunday. Cooperation minister VN Vasavan visited the breaved family members of the accident victims on Friday.