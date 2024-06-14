Kuwait fire: families of victims mourn the ill fate

Mathew Thomas, 53, prioritised the education of his two daughters more than anything.

That’s why he made sure that his daughter Merin secured admission for MBA in Bengaluru before he returned to Kuwait in February.

Merin was yet to join the course when the dreadful news that her father was missing following the Kuwait inferno reached their home at Pandanad in Chengannur on Wednesday. The daily call he made unfailingly back home also didn’t come that day. As concerned the family was, it also gave them a glimmer of hope that he might have survived the tragedy.

Also read | Kuwait fire updates

But that proved short-lived as their relatives in Kuwait confirmed that he was among the dead, said Bavan Thomas, a relative who had come to receive the body at the Kochi airport. Mathew had been working as a salesman in Kuwait for the last 33 years.

Double tragedy

The tragedy further deepened when it emerged that the victim’s nephew Shibu Varghese had also fallen prey to the same accident.

Shameer Umarudheen, 33, of Shooranad North in Kollam district, was set to visit his home later this month.

Instead, the family received a casket containing his lifeless body. He had been working as a driver in Kuwait for the last five years.

A relative back in Kuwait had shared the news of the fire on Wednesday around 11 a.m. But it wasn’t yet clear then whether he was among the victims. “We shared his picture with a few friends there who verified and confirmed his death. He was asleep in his room on the sixth floor and died inhaling smoke, “said Safedu Abdul Rasheed, a relative who had come to the Kochi airport to receive the body.

Shameer’s neighbour back home was on the second floor of the same ill-fated building and in his desperation to escape hurled himself down from the height. He had a hard landing in the parking area but was fortunate to survive with only an injury to his leg, Rasheed said.

Confirmation

For the family of Thomas C. Oommen, 37, of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, Thursday’s newspapers came with the confirmation of the dreaded news they so badly hoped to avoid.

He was reported missing since the deadly inferno. But his picture published in the day’s newspapers among the list of victims put paid to whatever little hope they had harboured. Thomas had been working in the quality check wing of the company for the last five years.

He was planning to visit home during Onam after his last visit during the Christmas. “He used to call the family every day after his duty hours but he didn’t on the day of the fire. We were told that he was dropped back at the building just half-an-hour before the fire by a friend and probably didn’t get the time to talk to his family one last time,” said Monsy K.J., his relative.