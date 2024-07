NRI businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali has given away ₹1.2 crore to the families of those who died in the recent fire incident at a labour camp in Kuwait.

The amount was handed over to the families of the victims based on a list prepared by NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA). A sum of ₹5 lakh each was given to the family of victims, said a statement here on Wednesday.

