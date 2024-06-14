GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuwait fire: a young music lover’s dream of moving into his new house stays unfulfilled

Stephin of Kottayam, who fell prey to the deadly Kuwait fire, had booked his ticket to return home on August 9

Updated - June 14, 2024 06:54 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 06:43 pm IST - NEDUMBASSERY (KOCHI)

M.P. Praveen
When the body of Stephin Abraham Sabu was brought to the mortuary of a private hospital in Kottayam on Friday.

When the body of Stephin Abraham Sabu was brought to the mortuary of a private hospital in Kottayam on Friday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Stephin Abraham Sabu loved to play his keyboard whenever he was back home from his hectic life in Kuwait.

He never missed an opportunity to play for the choir group at the local church in Pampady, Kottayam. He also used to play professionally.

Now, he will neither return nor play his beloved keyboard ever again as the 29-year-old was among the 24 Malayali victims who fell prey to the deadly Kuwait inferno. A mechanical engineer who had been working in Kuwait for the last six years, he was the mainstay of the family of five.

Nearing completion

Stephin had booked his ticket to return home on August 9. His new house was nearing completion and he had planned to move in with his family this time.

A pastor in Kuwait had relayed the information about the tragedy to his counterpart in the local church on Wednesday afternoon. But the news was withheld from the family till the evening when it was eventually confirmed.

Since then, his younger brother, Kevin Philips Sabu, pursuing Phd in Israel, has returned home, while another brother, Febin Sam Sabu, also working in Kuwait, is expected only by Saturday. Their father was in Kuwait for long before he retired and returned home, while their mother, Sherley Sabu, remains a wreck ever since the news of her elder son’s untimely demise.

“He was brilliant in studies and did his MTech from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Pampady. He was a very affable guy,” recollected Jestin Kuriakose, Stephin’s childhood friend who shared the same birthday as him on December 14, while waiting to receive the body at the Kochi airport.

