Kuwait fire: 1 Kannur, 2 Kasaragod natives from Kerala among those killed in blaze

The blaze claimed at least 49 lives, about 40 of whom were Indian nationals, and left 50 others injured.

Updated - June 13, 2024 02:41 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 02:27 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building in Kuwait in June 12

Smoke billows after a fire broke out in a building in Kuwait in June 12 | Photo Credit: PTI

Three persons from Kerala, including two natives of Kasaragod and one from Kannur, were among those killed in a devastating fire that swept through a labour camp building in Kuwait on June 12.

Vishwas Krishna, a draftsman from Dharmadom in Kannur, had recently relocated to Kuwait nine months ago after working in Bangaluru. Vishwas is survived by his wife, Pooja Ramesh and three-year-old son.

Kelu Ponmaleri, from Pilicode and a resident of Trikaripur in Kasaragod, had spent 20 years working in Kuwait and was preparing to return home this year after winding up his work. Kelu, a production engineer with NBTC Group, is survived by his wife, Mani, who works as a clerk at the Pilicode panchayat office.

K. Ranjith, a 34-year-old bachelor from Kasaragod, had been employed as an accountant with NTBC for the past decade. He had recently constructed his own house in his hometown. Ranjith is survived by his father Raveendran, mother Rukmini, and two siblings.

