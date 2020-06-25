Kuwait Airways flies all-student flight

A group of students from Kerala in Kuwait chartered a flight exclusively for themselves to return home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kuwait Airways operated its Boeing 777-300 flight to carry more than 200 students from Kuwait to Kochi on Wednesday, creating a record of sorts by flying an all-student flight.
It was apparently the concern about their higher studies that made the students group up and charter the flight. Most of them have completed their senior secondary education in Kuwait and have been preparing for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and KEAM.
Realising their limitations, the students sought their parents’ help to make arrangements from the forefront. Five parents—Kannan, George Mathai, Jayaprakash, Rajesh Sagar, and Sageer Ibrahim—took the lead and made the special journey possible.
“Considering their student status, we allowed them to carry extra baggage. They had a lot of books with them. And, we gave them special consideration on baggage,” said Kuwait Airways manager Rony.
The students not only got a flight chartered but also tied up with some hotels in the State for their quarantine.
All of them went into quarantine soon after landing in Kochi on Wednesday evening.
